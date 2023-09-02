Punjab: Bathinda becomes 2nd district after Mansa to ban pregabalin sale

Alarmed over an ongoing trend of the widespread abuse of pregabalin as a recreational drug, the Bathinda district administration on Friday imposed a complete ban on the stocking and sale of the drug dosage of more than 75 mg.

Pregabalin is used to treat epilepsy, orthopaedic patients and anxiety disorders

Pregabalin is used to treat epilepsy, orthopaedic patients and anxiety disorders. Bathinda is the second district after Mansa to regulate pregabalin which is not punishable under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Experts have repeatedly flagged the rampant use of the drug by addicts. Deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray said a panel constituted in May under the civil surgeon submitted a detailed report about the easy availability of the habit-forming drug.

“The expert stated that drug with more than 75mg dosage is rarely prescribed by doctors and it is often abused. Members of the Bathinda chapter of the Indian Medical Association and Chemists Association also corroborated the experts’ report and supported the ban on the sale of pregabalin dosage of more than 75 mg,” he added.

Parray said the patients in need of higher doses can buy the drug exclusively at a pharmacy run by the district Red Cross Society at the Shaheed Mani Singh Civil Hospital.

“But the said medical store will have to maintain records while dispensing the drug. Wholesale, retail outlets hospitals etc. will not sell the drug up to 75 mg without an original prescription slip. It will be mandatory for them to mark a stamp on the original prescription slip containing the details of the name of the chemist, retailer; date of dispensing and number of capsules dispensed. The order will remain in force till October 31,” he added.

