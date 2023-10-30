Bathinda eatery owner’s murder: 2 lakh reward announced for info on shooters

A day after two bike-borne assailants shot dead the president of the Mall Road Shopkeepers Association in Bathinda, the district police on Sunday released the picture of both suspects and announced a reward of ₹2 lakh for information leading to their arrest. Harjinder Singh alias Mela, who was the owner of Harman Kulcha shop and a social worker, was sitting on a chair outside his shop when two unidentified persons fired four bullets at him and fled from the spot.

Bathinda police released three pictures of the suspects and said: “If anyone identifies or provides information regarding them will get a ₹2 lakh cash reward. The identity of the person, who will provide the information, will be kept secret.”

In the picture, two persons can be seen on a bike. The person driving the bike has his face covered, but the face of the pillion rider, who is suspected to have opened fire, is visible.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Khurana said: “We have released the pictures of the suspects and announced a cash reward for providing information about them. So far, both the assailants have not been identified. He was president of the Mall Road shopkeepers association, but there is no information on any kind of threat call in the recent past. Our teams are working to crack the case,” he added.

Meanwhile, the traders kept all the shops closed in the market as a protest against the killing and continued to block Mall Road in Bathinda, demanding quick action from the police.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu joined the protesters and said that the murder clearly showed that the state government had failed to protect the people.

“Every day people are being killed in the state. The gangsters are demanding extortion and killing those who don’t give it. Law and order is at its lowest in Punjab,” he said.

