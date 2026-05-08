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Bathinda: Fifth accused identified in influencer’s murder case

Superintendent of police (SP, City) Narinder Singh said the absconding accused, Shamsher Singh, alias Shera, was a resident of Tarn Taran

Published on: May 08, 2026 07:18 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Bathinda
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Nearly a year after social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, alias Kanchan Bhabhi, was murdered by religious vigilantes in Bathinda, the district police have identified the fifth accused in the crime.

The influencer was allegedly strangled to death by Sikh radical Amritpal Singh Mehron and his two Nihang accomplices, Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjit Singh, on the intervening night between June 9 and 10 last year . (HT)

Superintendent of police (SP, City) Narinder Singh said the absconding accused, Shamsher Singh, alias Shera, was a resident of Tarn Taran.

He said after establishing his identity, Shera had been nominated in the murder case and efforts were underway to arrest him. “Shera is an accomplice of another accused, Ranjit Singh, who is also from Tarn Taran. We cannot divulge more details as teams are working to arrest the remaining accused wanted in the crime,” said the SP.

The influencer was allegedly strangled to death by Sikh radical Amritpal Singh Mehron and his two Nihang accomplices, Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjit Singh, on the intervening night between June 9 and 10 last year in what police claimed was a case of “unauthorised moral policing”.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Bathinda: Fifth accused identified in influencer’s murder case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Bathinda: Fifth accused identified in influencer’s murder case
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