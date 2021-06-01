Bathinda hospital barred from admitting Covid patients for 2 months over violation

A Bathinda-based super-specialty private hospital was barred on Monday from admitting any Cocvid-19 patients for the next two months after it was found attending to four times more cases than the official sanction.

Deputy commissioner B Srinivasan said Global Healthcare, Mall Road, had authorisation to admit seven Covid-19 patients with level-3 complications or those who are critically ill. During an inspection by a team of health department on May 18 found that the hospital had 33 level-3 category patients. Also, it had not prominently displayed rates of treatment for the virus infection, he added.

It is the first case in southern Punjab when disciplinary action has been taken against a Covid care facility for flouting guidelines.

The healthcare facility also failed to take measures to ensure Covid protocol on the hospital premises, it was found. “Action was taken after the hospital management submitted its reply to a show-cause notice. The hospital will continue treating already admitted patients,” he added.

Police have been asked to initiate action against the hospital management under the Disaster Management Act and section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code