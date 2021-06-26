Bathinda man drags police, bank to court over freezing of account

The high court has sought response from the Punjab government on a plea alleging freezing of a bank account of a Bathinda resident on instructions from the police.

The high court bench of justice HS Madaan acted on a plea of Birbal Singh, who belongs to the Talwandi Sabo. He had told the court that his account with Punjab National Bank was freezed without any intimation and he could not withdraw money even for the treatment of his daughter-in-law, who had contracted Covid-19 in May. Singh, a former sarpanch, has claimed that he was targeted as he belonged to the opposition party and for some time, he was being pressured to join the ruling party.

His counsel GS Aulakh had told the HC that there was no court order for freezing of the bank account nor there was any FIR against him. The local station house officer, under whose instructions his account was freezed, had no jurisdiction to pass such an order, he said. Now, no reason is being given for the action even as he represented senior superintendent of police, Bathinda, in June, he had told the court. The response has been sought by July 16.