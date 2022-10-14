Bathinda police arrest two beauty contest organisers

The district police arrested two Bathinda residents late Thursday evening in an alleged case of indecent representation of women under the garb of a beauty contest.

Kotwali station house officer Parwinder Singh said organisers of the event Surinder Singh and Ram Dyal Singh were held and an investigation is underway.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, posters announcing a beauty contest for women “only from general castes” were found pasted at various places in the city, including the Ajit Singh Road locality.

According to the publicity material, women winning the contest would have a matrimonial offer from an NRI in Canada.

The alleged contest was scheduled to be held in a city-based hotel on October 23.

Police authorities swung into action after various social and religious organisations strongly protested against such a public function.

A case under sections 501 (printing matter known to be defamatory), 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) 109 (an offers or bribe as a reward for some favour in the exercise of an official function) of the Indian Penal Code and Indecent Representation of Women Prohibition Act, 3 was registered against the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}