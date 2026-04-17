Bathinda sizzles at 40.7°C, IMD predicts hotter days ahead

The mercury soared to 40.7° Celsius in Bathinda, marking an early onset of summer in the state, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that temperatures will continue rising for the next 10-15 days.

Workers separate grains of wheat from the husk at a wholesale grain market in Amritsar. (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Five other cities in Punjab recorded temperatures above 35° Celsius. This is the first time this season that any district in the state has crossed the 40°C threshold.

The country’s nodal weather agency on Thursday said that the average maximum temperature in the state is currently 3.5°C above normal.

The IMD indicated that maximum temperatures in the state are likely to remain above normal by 2–4°C in the coming days.

“Although heatwave conditions have not yet been officially declared, the situation is being closely monitored as temperatures are approaching the threshold. A gradual rise in maximum temperature by 3-4°C is expected over the next four days,” the IMD said in its bulletin.

HT graphic

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ludhiana recorded 39. 6° Celsius, followed by Patiala and Faridkot recording 39.5 ° Celsius. In Amritsar, the day temperature soared to 38° Celsius. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ludhiana recorded 39. 6° Celsius, followed by Patiala and Faridkot recording 39.5 ° Celsius. In Amritsar, the day temperature soared to 38° Celsius. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Minimum temperatures have also been rising, contributing to warmer nights and reducing overall relief from the heat, the IMD added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Minimum temperatures have also been rising, contributing to warmer nights and reducing overall relief from the heat, the IMD added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier this month, Punjab had recorded nearly five times the normal rainfall between April 2 and 8, an unusual wet spell that damaged wheat crop over more than 1.3 lakh acres in the state. The excess rainfall was caused by two successive Western Disturbances (WDs) that remained active over the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this month, Punjab had recorded nearly five times the normal rainfall between April 2 and 8, an unusual wet spell that damaged wheat crop over more than 1.3 lakh acres in the state. The excess rainfall was caused by two successive Western Disturbances (WDs) that remained active over the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} With temperatures steadily increasing, health experts have advised people to take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, and, in severe cases, heatstroke, health experts said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With temperatures steadily increasing, health experts have advised people to take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, and, in severe cases, heatstroke, health experts said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Punjab health department said that heatstroke, dehydration, heat cramps, heat syncope, dizziness, and low blood pressure are common medical conditions during such weather conditions.

Health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh said that the health department is taking proactive steps to prepare facilities and the workforce to prevent, mitigate, and manage the impact of extreme heat.

“To ensure the safety of our citizens, I have directed all civil surgeons to operationalise dedicated heat stroke management units across all district hospitals, sub-division hospitals, and community health centres,” he said, adding that these wards are clearly marked and equipped with active cooling measures, including ice packs and cold IV fluids.

“Essential medical supplies, such as ORS and emergency drugs, have been adequately stocked at all public health facilities,” he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karam Prakash ...Read More Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education. Read Less

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON