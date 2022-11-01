Bathinda: Two critically injured in mishap on national highway

An accident on the national highway-7 in Bathinda on Tuesday afternoon left six persons injured, including two in serious condition. Vehicles were badly damaged in the mishap. Station house officer of Bathinda cantonment, BPPS Chahal said the injured were identified as Vishal Kumar of Rampura town and Sukhjinder Singh of Sema Kalan village in the district. Both were driving cars in opposite directions. They were rushed to a private hospital where the victims are under medical observation, he added.

Eyewitnesses told reporters that a car being driven by Vishal lost control on a flyover near Bhucho Khurd and jumped to the opposite lane on the NH. There were four occupants in another car and they did not suffer serious injuries.