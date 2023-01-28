Bathinda woman shot at by siblings for marrying against family wishes in Punjab’s Bathinda

A woman was allegedly shot at by her siblings at Bathinda’s Teona Pujarian village for marrying against the wishes of her family. The incident took place in the wee hours on Saturday.

Victim Mandeep Kaur was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot in a serious condition. Doctors attending her at the Shaheed Bhai Singh Civil Hospital in Bathinda said she suffered gunshot injuries on the left side of the abdomen.

Police sources said Mandeep married Balwant Singh about four years ago and both belong to the same village.

As Mandeep’s parents did not approve of the relationship, the couple solemnised a court marriage and the Punjab and Haryana high court granted them police protection.

Balwant told reporters that Mandeep’s family had threatened dire circumstances but the police helped them.

“As I was away to irrigate fields, Mandeep’s brothers and others forcibly entered the house with weapons. They shot at Mandeep and tried to attack our one-and-a-half-year-old son. Then assailants tried to hurt my father by my uncle and neighbours intervened,” said Balwant.

Talwandi Sabo deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Boota Singh said a case was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and other sections against nine persons. “Teams have been constituted to nab the accused and suspects,” said the DSP.