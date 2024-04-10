Bathinda: Woman stabs male friend with sharp-edged object at hotel

A resident of Mansa, Hardeep Singh, suffered injuries after his woman friend allegedly attacked him with a sharp-edged blade-like object at a hotel in Bathinda city’s Hanuman Chowk area on Tuesday morning, police said. Investigators said Singh had injuries on his neck and other upper body parts and suffered heavy blood loss.

The woman hails from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, the police added.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Investigators said Singh had injuries on his neck and other upper body parts and suffered heavy blood loss.

The injured was rushed to Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital by a voluntary organisation and was referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda.

Station house officer (SHO) of civil lines Harjot Singh the victim’s condition was stable, and he has declined to lodge a criminal complaint against his friend.

“In his police statement, Singh said he had an argument with his woman friend over a petty issue, after which she attacked him with a blade-like object. The victim stated that the incident happened in the heat of the moment, and he does not want to lodge any complaint in the matter,” the SHO added.