Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Battle Honour Day of 2 Sikh Regiment celebrated at Maharaja Ranjit Singh War Museum in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Battle Honour Day of 2 Sikh Regiment celebrated at Maharaja Ranjit Singh War Museum in Ludhiana

Tributes were paid to martyrs, serving and veteran soldiers in celebration of their courage and solidarity
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 12:18 AM IST
State information commissioner Lt Gen AK Sharma (retd) paying floral tributes to martyrs of 2 Sikh Regiment on Battle Honour Day at Maharaja Ranjit Singh War Museum in Ludhiana on Monday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Remembering martyrs, serving and veteran soldiers for their courage on Battle Honour Day of 2 Sikh Regiment, state information commissioner (SIC) Lt Gen AK Sharma (retd) on Monday said the day was an opportunity to celebrate the historic day and reiterate the solidarity with the armed forces.

Paying floral tributes to the martyrs at Maharaja Ranjit Singh War Museum, the SIC said that every soldier had a commitment to sacrifice his life for the sake of nation and serving the country by donning a uniform was a matter of great pride and satisfaction for every individual.

Sharma said the country would be indebted forever to the soldiers as they laid their lives for the country.

Col (retd) Anup Singh Dharni who was part of the regiment and fought in the 1965 war and later captured Raja Picquet also paid tributes to the martyrs.

Battle Honour Day is celebrated to mark the day of victory. The regiment lost 40 men, including its commanding officer Lt Col NN Khanna. Col TS Kalra (retd), Col KK Verma (retd), deputy director Cdr BS Virk (retd) and others were present.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Following plaints of ‘confusion’, Chandigarh to review traffic lights on its slip roads

Jalandhar man, cousin attacked at Ludhiana court complex

Contractual staff pull buses off road in Ludhiana, passengers left high and dry

56-year-old Ludhiana woman found murdered, nephew booked
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP