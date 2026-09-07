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Bawani Khera to get sub-division status after delimitation: CM Saini

Speaking at a Vikas Sankalp Jansabha at the grain market in Bhiwani, Saini announces development projects covering healthcare, roads, education, civic infrastructure, irrigation and sports facilities

Published on: Sep 7, 2026, 07:45:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
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Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday announced that Bawani Khera in Bhiwani district would be granted sub-division status after completion of the delimitation exercise in 2028, addressing a long-standing demand of the constituency.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a Vikas Sankalp Jansabha in Bhiwani on Sunday.
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a Vikas Sankalp Jansabha in Bhiwani on Sunday.

Speaking at a Vikas Sankalp Jansabha at the grain market in Bhiwani, Saini also announced a fresh package of development projects covering healthcare, roads, education, civic infrastructure, irrigation and sports facilities.

Among the major announcements, the CM said the existing 50-bed civil hospital at Bawani Khera would be expanded with a new building and modern facilities at a cost of 50 crore. He also announced a 33-kV power substation at Rewari Khera at a cost of 16.50 crore and a new building for a women’s college at Khark Kalan.

He said special repairs would be carried out on 47 roads covering 94.5 km at a cost of 55.45 crore. Maintenance of 13 Marketing Board roads covering 40.7 km and 68 PWD roads covering 184.1 km would also be undertaken under the defect liability period.

Saini said seven projects worth about 78 crore were inaugurated or taken up for construction at the public meeting. Works worth 1,446.38 crore have been undertaken in Bawani Khera during the past 12 years, compared with 609.58 crore during the previous 10-year Congress tenure, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana Women and Child Development Minister Shruti Choudhry said that, with assistance from the World Bank, 6,000 crore would be spent on the reconstruction of all major canals, channels and other irrigation infrastructure in Haryana, ensuring that water reaches all tail-end areas of the state.

In addition, works on the Butana Branch and Sunder Branch have been approved at costs of 211 crore and 190 crore, respectively.

 
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