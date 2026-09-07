Bawani Khera to get sub-division status after delimitation: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday announced that Bawani Khera in Bhiwani district would be granted sub-division status after completion of the delimitation exercise in 2028, addressing a long-standing demand of the constituency.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a Vikas Sankalp Jansabha in Bhiwani on Sunday.

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Speaking at a Vikas Sankalp Jansabha at the grain market in Bhiwani, Saini also announced a fresh package of development projects covering healthcare, roads, education, civic infrastructure, irrigation and sports facilities.

Among the major announcements, the CM said the existing 50-bed civil hospital at Bawani Khera would be expanded with a new building and modern facilities at a cost of ₹50 crore. He also announced a 33-kV power substation at Rewari Khera at a cost of ₹16.50 crore and a new building for a women’s college at Khark Kalan.

He said special repairs would be carried out on 47 roads covering 94.5 km at a cost of ₹55.45 crore. Maintenance of 13 Marketing Board roads covering 40.7 km and 68 PWD roads covering 184.1 km would also be undertaken under the defect liability period.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM announced ₹24.47 crore for the reconstruction and expansion of the waterworks at Kalinga. A stadium at Jatu Lohari and sports facilities at Tigriana and Dhanana were also announced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM announced ₹24.47 crore for the reconstruction and expansion of the waterworks at Kalinga. A stadium at Jatu Lohari and sports facilities at Tigriana and Dhanana were also announced. {{/usCountry}}

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Saini said seven projects worth about ₹78 crore were inaugurated or taken up for construction at the public meeting. Works worth ₹1,446.38 crore have been undertaken in Bawani Khera during the past 12 years, compared with ₹609.58 crore during the previous 10-year Congress tenure, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana Women and Child Development Minister Shruti Choudhry said that, with assistance from the World Bank, ₹6,000 crore would be spent on the reconstruction of all major canals, channels and other irrigation infrastructure in Haryana, ensuring that water reaches all tail-end areas of the state.

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In addition, works on the Butana Branch and Sunder Branch have been approved at costs of ₹211 crore and ₹190 crore, respectively.