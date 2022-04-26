Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BB Goyal is new head of PU’s University Business School
chandigarh news

BB Goyal is new head of PU’s University Business School

BB Goyal’ appointment as the head of PU’s University Business School was earlier stayed by the HC after a petition filed by professor Sanjeev Sharma of UIAMS
BB Goyal is new head of Panjab University’s (PU) University Business School. (HT File)
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 01:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Panjab University (PU) on Monday appointed professor BB Goyal as the chairperson of the University Business School, till his retirement on November 30, 2022, with immediate effect, complying with a high court order. He was earlier appointed the head in 2020, but his appointment was later stayed after a petition was filed by professor Sanjeev Sharma of University Institute of Applied Management Science. In February this year, the High Court vacated the stay on his appointment.

Medical Lab Professionals Week at GMCH 32

Chandigarh The department of biochemistry, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, on Monday opened celebrations of the Medical Lab Professionals Week, aimed at appreciating laboratory professionals. A tree-plantation was organised, along with other activities including lectures on good lab practices, hands-on training and workshops on team building and leadership skills.

Project Ikshana commences at PU

Chandigarh National Service Scheme (NSS) at PU’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology successfully laid the foundation of project Ikshana on Monday as per New India Vision of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The purpose of the project is to serve as scribes for physically-disabled persons, especially during examinations.

186 units of blood donated at CGC

RELATED STORIES

Chandigarh Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri, organised a blood donation camp in the college campus in association with Blood Transfusion Society of PGIMER, Rotary and National Cadet Corrodes. The camps saw an enthusiastic response from staff members and the students, with 186 units being collected.

PU’s UICET to hold ‘Mytharache’

Chandigarh Enactus team of PU’s University Institute of Chemical Engineering will hold a mega event ‘Mytharache: Transfusing NexGen Perspective’ on challenges that affect women and girls due to lack of hygienic menstrual products on April 29 as part of the annual cultural fest.

Biotech sector in focus at PU

Chandigarh PU’s department of biotechnology, under the aegis of Chandigarh Forum for Science and Technology Communication and Indian Science Congress Association (Chandigarh Chapter), organised a lecture on Monday. Former department of biotechnology, New Delhi, secretary Dr Manju Sharma spoke about biotechnology sector in India, highlighting its massive internal network.

PU prof picked as member of Hindi Salahkar Samiti

Chandigarh PU department of Hindi associate professor Gurmeet Singh was nominated as a member of the Hindi Salahkar Samiti (advisory committee), Ministry of Telecommunication, Government of India. Singh is working as a visiting professor in Italy. The committee, which works towards advising the ministry on the use of Rajbhasha Hindi in official works, has been reconstituted under the chairmanship of Ashwini Vaishnaw.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP