BBMB row: Centre to address concerns of Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh: Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Shekhawat on Thursday said the government will discuss the issue of recent change in rules for the selection of two members of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) in detail with Punjab and Haryana.

The BBMB, which is a statutory body under the Punjab Reorganisation Act and manages the water resources of Sutlej and Beas, has a whole-time chairman and two members of irrigation and power. According to convention, the member (power) is always from Punjab and the member (irrigation) is from Haryana. They are selected from a panel of senior engineers. But now the change in rules for selection allows anyone to apply for these posts.

The Centre’s move evoked sharp criticism from political circles in Punjab and Haryana. Opposing the move, the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party leaders termed the decision as a direct attack on the rights of Punjab and Haryana.

BJP takes feedback on Punjab poll outcome

In a series of meetings held at the party headquarters in Chandigarh, Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Shekhawat and national vice-president Saudan Singh took took feedback on the outcome of Punjab assembly polls from its state leadership and candidates, claiming that it may spring in a surprise with its performance. The results will be declared on March 10.

After the feedback, party leaders said BJP managed to get support of urban voters in Punjab, especially in its traditional strongholds. The party discussed the “Hindu factor” on its traditional seats in detail and was confident that the urban voters had backed the BJP across the state, including the seats where party’s winning chances are less.