BDC chairperson, social activists from Kashmir joins BJP

Block development council (BDC) chairperson from Baramulla’s Bijhama, Khurshid Mir, and social activists from Uri joined the BJP here in the presence of party chief Ravinder Raina.

The social workers included Abdul Khaliq Abbasi and Sohail Ahmed Awan, who along with their supporters from Uri, joined the saffron fold.

Raina said Mir has a stronghold in all communities of the north Kashmir districts.

“The joining of Mir, Abbasi and Awan is going to strengthen the party at the grassroots level,” he added.

“Such enormous support of people for the BJP is a clear indication that the party is going to form government in the next assembly elections and J&K will have a BJP chief minister,” Raina said.

Mir said they are sure that only the BJP is serving the society and nation, and they have now joined the right platform to serve people.