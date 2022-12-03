Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BDC chairperson, social activists from Kashmir joins BJP

BDC chairperson, social activists from Kashmir joins BJP

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 03, 2022 11:29 PM IST

The social workers included Abdul Khaliq Abbasi and Sohail Ahmed Awan, who along with their supporters from Uri, joined the saffron fold

Block development council (BDC) chairperson from Baramulla’s Bijhama, Khurshid Mir, and social activists from Uri joined the BJP here in the presence of party chief Ravinder Raina. (Screengrab from video posted by @ImRavinderRaina on Twitter)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Block development council (BDC) chairperson from Baramulla’s Bijhama, Khurshid Mir, and social activists from Uri joined the BJP here in the presence of party chief Ravinder Raina.

The social workers included Abdul Khaliq Abbasi and Sohail Ahmed Awan, who along with their supporters from Uri, joined the saffron fold.

Raina said Mir has a stronghold in all communities of the north Kashmir districts.

“The joining of Mir, Abbasi and Awan is going to strengthen the party at the grassroots level,” he added.

“Such enormous support of people for the BJP is a clear indication that the party is going to form government in the next assembly elections and J&K will have a BJP chief minister,” Raina said.

Mir said they are sure that only the BJP is serving the society and nation, and they have now joined the right platform to serve people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP