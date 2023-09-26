Beant Singh assassination: Court adjourns hearing till Oct 25

After Gurmeet Singh, one of the convicts in the assassination of Punjab former chief minister Beant Singh, didn’t surrender on Monday despite a court notice, the case has been now listed for October 25.

His counsel Jaspal Singh Manjhpur had filed an application seeking adjournment in the case.

Over three months ago, the court had granted him interim bail. Recently, a notice was issued to him to surrender. The notice was issued following the UT administrator’s order informing the court that his premature release petition has been cancelled.

Ex-CM Beant Singh was killed in an explosion outside the civil secretariat in Chandigarh on August 31, 1995. The CBI had filed a chargesheet against nine accused. The special CBI court, Chandigarh, had awarded death penalty to Balwant Singh Rajoana in July 2007. It also awarded death penalty to Jagtar Singh Hawara, life imprisonment to Gurmeet Singh, Lakhwinder Singh Lakha and Shamsher Singh.

Hawara’s death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the high court in 2010.

