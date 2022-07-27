Beat the monsoon blues with these dreamy nail trends

From classic French manicures to going wild with colours, there is no dearth of options for those looking to get their nails done. Nail art is a style statement for some and a form of expression for others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From colours and shapes to textures and designs, the scope of nail art is wide. As monsoon is here, it makes for the perfect time to indulge in nail art styles that look as pretty, dreamy and cloudy as the skies during the rain.

With aqua being all the rage this season, ‘got the blues?’ has a definition! Nail expert Gurinder Bhatti says, “Monsoon-themed nail art is quite popular and aqua nails are all the rage now.”

“Many want a nude base with aqua raindrops while others go for rainbow or umbrella nails so that they can stand out,” she adds.

Sadhvi Sharma, of The Nail Salon, says, “Almond-shaped nails are the most in demand. The shape works best for long-length nails. Those with medium-length nails are going for rectangular shape for a sleek and aesthetic look.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Data analyst Simran Handa says she went for clouds on a pale blue base after she saw it on social media. “I thought it was quite cool and decided to go for it. It’s a monsoon theme and it looks like the nails have mini clouds on them.”

Nail stylist Raghav Singh says, “If you are a fan of vibrant shades and love featuring multiple colours in your manicure, ombre is the perfect pattern for you. An amalgamation of different hues of blue looks magical.”

He says the three main trends this season are: rainbow-theme French manicure, abstract marble effects, and clouds with gold foils.

Fashion blogger Alisha says, “Nail art stickers and false stick-on nails are back in fashion. Those can be seen everywhere now – in all shapes and forms, mostly because of their ease of access,” she says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rainy look ideas:

- Minimalist designs

- Embellishments

- Nude nails with 3-D art

- Rainbows

- Water droplets

- Funky umbrellas

- Thunderbolts

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON