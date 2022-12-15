Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Behbal Kalan incident: Protesters lift blockade from one side of NH-54 till Jan 7

Behbal Kalan incident: Protesters lift blockade from one side of NH-54 till Jan 7

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 15, 2022 11:04 PM IST

Family members of the victims of 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing along with Sikh organisations on Wednesday, completely blocked the Bathinda-Amritsar national highway for five-hours protesting against the tardy pace of investigation in the sacrilege.

The protesters accused Aam Aadmi Party government of not fulfilling promise to bring the perpetrators to book in given deadline. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot

They accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of not fulfilling promise to bring the perpetrators to book in given deadline.

A year after starting an indefinite “Behbal Insaaf Morcha” at the site of police firing incident had again blocked one side of the highway (NH 54) by installing tents and starting an ‘akhand path’ on Thursday. Later, NH 54 was completely blocked from both sides by the protestors for five hours. Cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarai along with deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police reached the spot. After two hours long meeting, the protesters agreed to open side of the NH-54 till January 7 giving them deadline until then to bring these cases to a logical conclusion. Two Sikh protesters — Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district — were killed on October 14, 2015, when they were protesting against the sacrilege incident.

Thursday, December 15, 2022
