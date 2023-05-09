Chandigarh man loses 17 lakh to cyber swindler

An unidentified person has been booked by the Chandigarh’s cyber crime police for allegedly duping a Behlana man of ₹16.91 lakh on the pretext of investing his money, officials said Monday. An unidentified person has been booked by the Chandigarh’s cyber crime police for allegedly duping a Behlana man of ₹ 16.91 lakh on the pretext of investing his money, officials said Monday. (Image for representational purpose)

Complainant Alok Kumar, 28, who works with a private bank in Panchkula, told the police that he had received a call from one person identifying as Ashmita, who claimed that he could earn extra ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 every month by investing small amounts of money.

The accused then shared a few links with him and asked him to transfer some money through them.

Kumar said he initially earned small profits through the links shared by the caller, who later lured him into making bigger investments.

He told the police that he received a link and when he clicked on it, ₹16.91 lakh was debited from his bank account.

After realising that he was duped, he approached the cyber crime police, who on Sunday registered a first information report under the Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to cheating and criminal conspiracy against the unidentified caller.