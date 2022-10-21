BJP Adampur campaign: JJP leaders upset over being ‘sidelined’

: The leaders of the Jannayak Janata party (JJP) are upset over being ‘sidelined’ by their alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in campaigning for its candidate Bhavya Bishnoi for the November 3 Adampur bypoll.

A senior JJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said it seems that BJP candidate Bhavya’s father Kuldeep Bishnoi has sidelined their party in the entire canvassing and they did not get any request from him to canvass for his son.

JJP state chief Nishan Singh admitted that after the nomination of Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Bhavya Bishnoi for the by-election, no meeting was held between both the parties.

“We are fulfilling the alliance dharma and whenever we are called for canvassing, we shall go there. There are no cracks between the two parties,” he added.

Digvijay Chautala, JJP secretary general, had already expressed unhappiness over omission of party leaders’ pictures from campaign posters of Bhavya.

BJP and JJP form the ruling coalition in Haryana.

JJP’s national president Ajay Chautala, his son and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and other party leaders have been missing from the campaign in Adampur constituency.

Moreover, JJP leaders, including deputy chief minister Dushyant do not figure in the star campaigners list being released by the BJP. Since the dates of the bypoll were announced, only JJP state chief Nishan Singh had visited Adampur constituency, when Bhavya filed his nomination papers.

The BJP leaders, including its ministers, are leaving no stone unturned to win the bypoll, which will bring the BJP in a more commanding position if Bhavya wins the election as its tally will reach to 41.

The fight

Bhavya has been pitted against Congress’ heavyweight Jai Parkash, Aam Aadmi party (AAP)’s Satinder Singh and Kurda Ram of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). The bypoll was necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as Adampur MLA after switching to BJP from the Congress.

Bhavya is the grandson of three–time former chief minister Bhajan Lal. The Bhajan Lal clan and Devi Lal scion are considered rivals as the former focused on non-Jat voters, while the latter got more support from Jat voters, mostly staying in rural areas.

Kuldeep had defeated the then INLD leader Ajay Chautala, who is now JJP chief, from Bhiwani parliamentary seat in 2004 and in the 2011 Hisar Lok Sabha by-poll. While Ajay’s elder son Dushyant had avenged his father’s loss and defeated Kuldeep from Hisar parliamentary seat in 2014.

Retired political science professor Anant Ram said Bhajan Lal’s family has been undefeated in Adampur assembly segment for the last 55 years and they get majority of support from non-Jat voters, besides receiving a good chunk of voters from Jat voters, who are associated with them for a long time.

“This assembly segment is the home turf of the Bhajan Lal family and they know the pattern of voting here. Kuldeep Bishnoi is eyeing on the majority of non-Jat voters and to appease them, he has not called JJP leaders. After farmers’ protest against three farm laws, Dushyant had lost grip over Jat voters and the BJP leaders are aware of the fact.

“There was no mention of Dushyant and his party in the social media campaigns launched by Haryana BJP for the 2024 assembly polls. JJP candidates had lost in Tohana and Uchana in the civic body polls, if their nominees are facing defeat in their strongholds, why BJP will give more weightage to JJP leaders in Adampur,” he added.

While interacting with media in Adampur, Kuldeep said they will ask Dushyant to canvass for Bhavya as he is contesting the poll as alliance nominee and they will send him an invitation through party leaders.