Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao: Crackdown on abortion clinics in Haryana; 17 FIRs, 13 shops sealed in a week

Haryana’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted 19 raids across the state in last seven days, registered 17 first information reports (FIRs) and sealed 13 shops after seizing 145 medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits, in what was yet another major clampdown under “Save the girl child” campaign, government officials said. On Tuesday additional chief secretary (health) Sudhir Rajpal chaired the weekly STF review meeting and reaffirmed a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal abortions. (HT File)

After the state task force (STF) was set up on February 6 to improve Haryana’s sex ratio at birth (SRB) under the flagship Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign, a total 43 FIRs have been registered, including 17 against online sellers of the MTP kits and 26 against chemist shops, quacks, BAMS practitioners, peddlers, and unlicensed MTP centres. During this crackdown between February 6 and May 12, a total of 21 medical shops were sealed and over 6,100 MTP kits seized, according to official data.

Top government sources say the operations in past one week (May 6 to May 12) included decoy traps as unlicensed sellers handed over abortion pills in exchange for cash. In Gurugram alone, three shops were sealed and as many cases were registered after seizure of 10 MTP kits.

In Kaithal, an unregistered MTP centre was busted, while in Sonepat and Panchkula cases were lodged against MTP Kit sellers after two pregnant women were admitted to government hospitals in critical conditions after consuming illegally procured abortion pills (MTP Kits). The cases were also registered in Gurugram, Panipat, Rohtak, Sirsa, Kaithal, Hansi, Faridabad, Mahendergarh, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Nuh and Palwal.

On Tuesday additional chief secretary (health) Sudhir Rajpal chaired the weekly STF review meeting and reaffirmed a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal abortions.

“The doctors found involved in illegal abortion practices will have their cases referred to the Medical Council of India for cancellation of their licences,” said Rajpal, directing strict enforcement to ensure MTP kits are not sold without proper procedure.

As per official records, from the unregistered MTP centre tracked in Kaithal four MTP kits were recovered, apart from nine partially used MTP kits along with some empty wrappers.

Officials said on May 6 a midwife sold MTP kit to decoy customer in lieu of ₹2,000 in Panipat, while in Panchkula a pregnant woman was admitted to civil hospital in critical condition after taking abortion pills procured from a quack. A case was registered at the police station in Mansa Devi Complex.

According to Manmohan Taneja, state drug controller, instructions have been issued to inform the FDA when a woman battling pregnancy related complications is hospitalised. “As result of this, we busted cases of illegal use of MTP kits last week. For instance, on May 7 a pregnant woman in severe pain was admitted to civil hospital Sonepat. Her husband revealed having bought MTP kits from a one Tyagi medical agency. A case was registered,” Taneja said.

“We are leaving no stone unturned to nab those selling MTP kits illegally under a raft of steps we have been taking. We are tracking whole sellers to ascertain how many MTP kits they have sold. We are after those involved in this racket.”

Abortions after registering pregnancy

At least two officials present in STF’s review meeting, that ACS (health) Sudhir Rajpal chaired, said that cases have come to the fore wherein even after registering their pregnancy the women underwent abortions.

The ACS (Health) directed to take disciplinary action against underperforming front line health workers and convened another high-level review meeting (via video conference) on May 14 with all deputy commissioners (DCs) of the state.

The agenda, laid out in a letter issued by the director general health services, includes a crackdown on BAMS/BHMS doctors—particularly women practitioners—allegedly conducting illegal abortions. Meanwhile, civil surgeons across the state were directed to prepare a list of all BAMS/BHMS doctors engaged in private practice.

Among other key issues to be discussed in the meeting on Wednesday include, tracking of pregnant women with daughters, while all pregnant women who already have one or more daughters will be assigned ASHAs or AWWs, termed as “SAHELI,” to counsel and monitor them. The civil surgeons will maintain a detailed list of such women and their assigned SAHELIs.

Another issue on the agenda is audit of late-term abortions under which data of abortions beyond 12 weeks will be compiled and probed thoroughly. “All civil surgeons should have data of abortion of more than 12 weeks pregnancies and all such abortions to be investigated thoroughly by concerned civil surgeons,” reads the May 13 letter director health services (PNDT), directing to take disciplinary action against underperforming front line health workers, including medical officers.

The strongly worded directive underscores the seriousness of the state’s intent to clamp down on gender-biased sex selection and plug loopholes in abortion-related health care practices.

Officials say that civil surgeons and deputy commissioners have been directed to attend this meeting without fail, as this meeting could set the stage for another round of intensified surveillance and punitive action in the coming weeks.

These steps come amid growing attention on gender imbalance in Haryana and the role of those involved in perpetuating illegal sex-selective practices—an area where Haryana has historically struggled despite progress in recent years.