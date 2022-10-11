Beware of frauds on pretext of 5G conversion: Ludhiana cops

With 5G being launched in select cities, the cyber crime cell of the Ludhiana police on Monday issued an advisory asking residents to beware of fraudsters who might try to con them on the pretext of upgrading their internet services.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to social media to apprise the public of the modus operandi of cyber criminals, the cops said fraudsters ask residents to click on a link to generate an OTP (one-time password) to upgrade their 4G connection. Sharing the OTP gives fraudsters access to their bank accounts.

Cyber cell, in-charge, inspector Jatinder Singh said, “Telecom companies do not ask for OTPs for providing 5G services. One should not share OTPs or other sensitive information with strangers. Residents should not open unverified links as it could give fraudsters access to private data.”

“Our teams are carrying out awareness campaigns in educational institutions and on social media to sensitise the masses,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had formally launched 5G services in India on October 1. The service is available in select cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri and Nagpur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}