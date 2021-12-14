Beware of new online fraud of free mobile recharge: Ludhiana cops

The cyber cell alerted locals about a new online fraud, which is doing the rounds on WhatsApp, and advised them against clicking on any link offering a free mobile phone recharge.

Officials said that the fraudsters are sending a link people on WhatsApp claiming that government was providing three-month mobile recharge to celebrate record Covid vaccines in India. “People are forwarding the message without verifying facts, which is compounding the problem.”

Inspector Pawan Kumar, in-charge, Cyber Cell Ludhiana said scammers send messages with malicious links via WhatsApp informing users that as India has achieved a 100-crore vaccination record, the government is providing a three-month recharge to every Indian to celebrate the achievement.

When people click on the link, fraudsters steal their personal information, including net banking passwords and later make transactions.