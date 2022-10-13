BFUHS V-C appointment row: Cardiologist Dr Wander opts out

Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander, the chief cardiologist of Hero DMC Heart Institute (HDHI), has withdrawn his candidature for the post of vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, and decided to continue with his services at the Ludhiana hospital.

Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit had on Tuesday rejected the move of the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government to appoint Dr Wander as the BFUHS vice-chancellor, citing rules and instead sought a panel of names with at least three candidates to choose from.

On September 30, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had given protocol the go-by and tweeted the announcement of appointing Dr Wander as the new BFUHS vice-chancellor.

When contacted, Dr Wander said, “Yes, I have withdrawn my candidature for the post and will continue to serve the patients at HDHI.”

The post of BFUHS vice-chancellor has been vacant since July 29 when Dr Raj Bahadur quit after he was humiliated by state health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra during an inspection. Jouramajra had told Dr Bahadur to lie on a dirty mattress in the dermatology department of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, to express resentment over the poor upkeep of the institution.

Since Dr Bahadur, whose term was to end in December 2023, did not withdraw his resignation even after a request to continue on the post from the chief minister’s office, the government accepted his papers and started looking for a new vice-chancellor.