Bhagwanpuria links: Punjab-origin man on FBI wanted list

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a wanted notice for Indian national Major Singh over his alleged involvement in a transnational organised crime group linked to narcotics trafficking and illegal firearms dealing.

Major Singh (HT Photo)

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According to the FBI, Singh is allegedly associated with the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group (OCG), which originated in Punjab and operated in the central district of California and elsewhere.

The FBI said Singh is wanted in connection with several federal offences, including Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) conspiracy; conspiracy to engage in the business of dealing in firearms without a licence; conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; and distribution of controlled substances.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh on June 25 in the US district court for the central district of California in Los Angeles. The warrant followed charges of RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to engage in the business of dealing in firearms without a licence, according to the FBI.

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{{^usCountry}} The FBI said anyone with information should contact their local FBI office, the nearest US embassy or consulate, or submit a tip through its official online reporting system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FBI said anyone with information should contact their local FBI office, the nearest US embassy or consulate, or submit a tip through its official online reporting system. {{/usCountry}}

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Crackdown on India-linked organised crime

The action against Singh comes amid an intensified crackdown by US law-enforcement agencies on transnational organised crime groups allegedly operating between India and the United States.

The FBI has described the Bhagwanpuria OCG as a transnational criminal organisation originating in Punjab. US authorities allege that the group has been involved in a range of serious offences, including murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, extortion, weapons trafficking, money laundering and human smuggling.

The FBI has also taken action against other alleged associates of the organisation.

In July, the agency issued a wanted notice for Nitish Kaushal, another Indian national allegedly linked to the Bhagwanpuria OCG. The development was part of a wider US law-enforcement effort targeting alleged members and associates of India-linked criminal networks.

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US authorities have in recent months coordinated enforcement actions against several organised crime groups accused of conducting criminal activities across international borders.

The latest wanted notice underscores the growing focus of US authorities on transnational criminal networks allegedly involved in drugs, firearms and violent crime.