Bhagwant Mann bats for optimum utilisation of MGNREGA scheme

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday batted for optimum utilisation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme to give boost to development in rural areas and provide livelihood opportunities.

Mann said the scheme is important as it provides enhancement of livelihood security. (ANI File Photo)

Chairing a meeting here to review the functioning of scheme here, the chief minister said the scheme is important as it provides enhancement of livelihood security, giving at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in every financial year to every household, whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work. He said the scheme has been implemented in all districts across the state since April 2008, adding that the state government will enhance the budget of this ambitious scheme up to ₹ 2,000-crore.

Mann said it is heartening to learn that 11.53 lakh active job cards are there in the state. He bemoaned that the wage rate notified under the scheme for the state is ₹ 303 less in comparison to the neighbouring Haryana with ₹357, adding that the state government will raise this issue with the Union government. He also said the state government will also make concerted efforts for the inclusion of laying of underground pipeline activities in the permissible list for accelerating works relating to irrigation, water supply and sanitation.

The state government will also request the Centre to provide corpus funds under the scheme, he added. Mann said the state government will also seek enhancement of the man-days budget given by the government of India as only 250 lakh man-days target for the state has been assigned which is too less than the previous year’s achievement of 321 lakh days. He also underscored the need to further popularise the scheme for giving benefits to the common man.