Bhagwant Mann calls opposition parties ‘chronic liars’, habitual of criticising pro-people moves

Calling the opposition parties ‘chronic liars’, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that instead of working for the well-being of the people, these leaders are habitual of finding faults in every pro-people initiative of the state government.

Mann paid obeisance at Tilla Baba Sheikh Farid in Faridkot during the ongoing Baba Farid Agman Purab. Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, cabinet minister Dr Baljit Kaur and Lok Sabha MP Mohammed Saddique were also present.

While addressing the gathering, he said that the leaders of opposition parties have no other work except to criticise several citizen-centric decisions taken by the state government. He said due to a dearth of any concrete issues, these leaders are criticising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government only for the sake of criticism. He said that undeterred by it, they will continue to work for the well-being of the people and the development of the state.

The CM reiterated that the state government will leave no stone unturned for making Punjab free from corruption, drugs, unemployment and other maladies.

“The previous governments have plundered the public wealth mercilessly. The successive governments in the state have even surpassed the British in looting the taxpayers’ money. My government will recover every single penny from these corrupt leaders and optimally utilise it for the welfare of people,” he said.

Counting the achievements of his government, Mann said that around 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics have been dedicated across the state to people for imparting quality health services. “Till date, more than two lakh patients have availed free treatment in these clinics and more than 30,000 blood tests have been conducted so far, that too without any cost. Apart from ensuring quality health facilities to the people, this has also reduced the extra burden on big hospitals. Almost 600 units of free power are being provided to lakhs of households across the state,” he said.

He said that on one hand the process for new recruitment has been started and on the other wheels have also been set in motion to regularise the jobs of contractual employees.

Mann said that this legacy must be kept alive to restore the pristine glory of the state. He said that these fairs provide a platform for individuals to get knowledge about the cultures, traditions and talents of the other states.

Paying tributes to Baba Sheikh Farid, Mann described him as one of the greatest spiritual ambassadors, poet-prophet and founder of the ‘Sufi’ tradition in India.