Bhagwant Mann meets German firm’s top brass, seeks support on irrigation, yield forecast

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday solicited the support of leading German company BayWa to address the key issues of climate change, irrigation, yield forecast, harvest progress analysis, assessment of climate change and impact on agriculture production to validate investment plans in the state.

Mann called on designated CEO BayWa Marcus Pöllinger, CEO Vista Dr Heike Bach and Senior vice-president, IT Development, BayWa Group, Tobias Horstmann during his tour to Munich and apprised them about the predominantly agrarian economy of the state. He invited BayWa to provide sustainable agriculture business solutions that will help the mechanisation of Punjab agriculture by digitisation and establishing its operations in the state, adding that it can play an important role in Punjab’s industrial ecosystem in terms of forward value chain linkage. The chief minister also laid thrust on the need for solutions to address various pertinent topics for Punjab like climate change, irrigation, yield forecast, harvest progress analysis, and assessment of climate change impact on agriculture production to validate investment plans. He also extended an invitation to senior officials of BayWa to attend the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit scheduled for February 23-24, 2023. Taking part in deliberations, the company gave a presentation on its business operations.

BMW agrees to set up auto part unit in Punjab

The Punjab government on Tuesday said that auto giant BMW has agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in state. An official spokesperson said that a decision to this effect was taken during chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit to BMW headquarters in Munich. Buoyed over the company’s decision, Mann said that this will be the second unit of the company in India as already one such unit was operational in Chennai, according to an official release.

The chief minister said that this will give a major boost to industrial growth of the state and open new vistas of employment for youth. He also invited BMW to collaborate with the state in the E-Mobility sector. “Punjab’s EV Policy is expected to usher in a new era for the E-Mobility sector in the state,” he said.

