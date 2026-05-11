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Bhagwant Mann must sack Sanjeev Arora immediately: Bajwa

Bajwa alleged that chief minister Bhagwant Mann had completely failed to uphold the standards of honesty and accountability that the AAP had promised before coming to power in Punjab.

Published on: May 11, 2026 06:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday demanded Sanjeev Arora’s immediate removal from the state cabinet.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa has demanded minister Sanjeev Arora’s removal from the state cabinet. (PTI)

Bajwa alleged that chief minister Bhagwant Mann had completely failed to uphold the standards of honesty and accountability that the AAP had promised before coming to power in Punjab. He said the repeated involvement of AAP leaders in corruption-related controversies had exposed the reality behind the party’s so-called model of clean politics.

“Mann should immediately sack Sanjeev Arora from the cabinet. A minister arrested in a serious money laundering case cannot continue while investigations are underway. If Mann still refuses to act, it will clearly show that AAP’s claims of zero tolerance against corruption were nothing more than political slogans,” Bajwa said.

He further stated that AAP had now turned “political vendetta” into a standard excuse every time one of its leaders faced investigation or legal scrutiny. “AAP cannot keep fooling people by crying political vendetta in every single case. The people of Punjab are asking why AAP leaders repeatedly find themselves facing serious allegations linked to corruption and financial irregularities,” he added.

Reacting to the Congress leaders’ demand, AAP spokesperson Neel Garg accused them of playing into the BJP’s hands by echoing its agenda. He alleged that the BJP had consistently misused central agencies to harass and intimidate opposition leaders. “Since 2014, cases have been registered against many leaders, but ED’s conviction rate is below 5%. If raids are genuine, why is the conviction rate so poor?” he asked. On Arora’s continuation in the cabinet, he said the decision would be taken by the chief minister and the party.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Bhagwant Mann must sack Sanjeev Arora immediately: Bajwa
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Bhagwant Mann must sack Sanjeev Arora immediately: Bajwa
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