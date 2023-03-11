Bhagwant Mann’s days as Punjab CM numbered: LoP Partap Bajwa

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday claimed that Bhagwant Mann’s days as chief minister were numbered.

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said the law-and-order situation in Punjab has virtually gone from bad to worse. (Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Kejriwal wanted to showcase the Punjab model to the entire country before going to the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. However, he has been completely disenchanted the way Mann, with his inexperienced and inept handling of the administration and the governance of the state, has virtually left no scope for the AAP to do well in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls,” he said in a statement.

Bajwa said he could give it in writing that the Congress was going to win the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll hands down and the AAP would be relegated to number fourth or even fifth position. He said both Kejriwal and Mann got the first taste of becoming unpopular in Punjab when the AAP lost the Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection within weeks of posting a massive victory in the state assembly polls. “It was unprecedented. Mann was unable to register a win even from his home constituency,” the leader of opposition added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bajwa said the law-and-order situation in the state has virtually gone from bad to worse. “Police stations are being captured and cops are injured by protesting mobs. Till date, no FIR has been registered in this regard,” he said.