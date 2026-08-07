Bhakra Dam structure completely safe, says Punjab water resources minister

Punjab water resources minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Thursday said the structure of the Bhakra Dam was completely safe and there was no reason for panic.

Goyal was speaking during the Zero Hour in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha after rebel Akali MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali cited media reports regarding the Bhakra Dam experiencing a tilt. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Goyal was speaking during the Zero Hour in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha after rebel Akali MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali cited media reports regarding the Bhakra Dam experiencing a tilt.

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The minister explained that the dam’s temporary movement was a normal part of its engineering design. “The dam is built to experience slight movements due to increased water pressure and is designed to return to its original position once the pressure decreases,” the minister assured.

According to Goyal, the reported movement of just 1.03 inches was well within the dam’s engineering design parameters. He noted that between 1995 and 2025, similar movements had been recorded 15 times, and in each instance, the structure returned to its normal position without any safety concerns.

He emphasised that the recent movement observed in 2025 was also part of the dam’s normal structural behaviour and did not suggest any structural weakness or danger. Goyal urged people not to be misled by misinformation and reiterated that the dam was safe.

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{{^usCountry}} ‘No connection between silt and dam stability’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘No connection between silt and dam stability’ {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing concerns regarding silt accumulation, the minister clarified that the deposited silt was located nearly 12 kilometres upstream of the dam wall and had no connection with the dam’s structural stability.

While he acknowledged that approximately 26% of silt accumulation had reduced the reservoir’s storage capacity, he stressed that this did not impact the dam’s safety.

Goyal pointed out that the responsibility for desilting lay with the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and the Union government, adding that Punjab had consistently raised the issue of desilting during BBMB meetings.

The minister informed the House that the state government recently wrote to the BBMB and the central government, urging them to initiate desilting operations promptly, as it was their responsibility.

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He added that removing the silt will restore the reservoir’s storage capacity and enhance water availability.

‘Gold exploration a priority’

Goyal, who is also the mines and geology minister, further told the House that the Geological Survey of India had indicated the presence of gold-bearing zones in Punjab. He said the AAP government was making efforts toward gold exploration in the state and was pursuing it with the Centre.

Goyal also said the preliminary assessments by central agencies had indicated encouraging potash prospects and expressed confidence that successful exploration could help reduce India’s dependence on imported potash.