The Haryana government has temporarily suspended the Chanot village water project, which was intended to connect to the under construction Bhakra pipeline for Hansi city’s drinking water supply, due to the lack of a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

While giving this information superintending engineer (XEN) of the public health engineering department, Sanjeev Tyagi, said the project has been put on hold as NHAI has not granted the required NOC. (HT File)

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While giving this information superintending engineer (XEN) of the public health engineering department, Sanjeev Tyagi, said the project has been put on hold as NHAI has not granted the required NOC.

The Bhakra pipeline project, aimed at supplying drinking water to Hansi city, was approved under AMRUT 2 scheme with an estimated cost of around ₹61.44 crore. Although construction had already begun, NHAI, in a letter dated June 24, refused to grant NOC citing the widening work of National Highway-148B. Following this, the department decided to suspend the project work.

Tyagi clarified that no construction activity will resume until the NOC is received from NHAI. He also stated that if required, the pipeline route may be altered, but no final decision has been taken yet.

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{{^usCountry}} He however made it clear that the project has not been stopped due to protests for a T-joint by residents of Chanot village, which has completed 50 days. Reacting to the decision, the protesting committee of Chanot village has slammed the government for starting the project without NOC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He however made it clear that the project has not been stopped due to protests for a T-joint by residents of Chanot village, which has completed 50 days. Reacting to the decision, the protesting committee of Chanot village has slammed the government for starting the project without NOC. {{/usCountry}}

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“We already knew that they did not have the NOC, but they entered our fields to lay the pipeline. How was such a big project being executed without an NOC?”, said Anoop Chanot, a member of the committee.

He said that the ongoing agitation over water for Chanot village has not only exposed administrative negligence under political pressure but the villagers will fight this battle from the roads to the courts and will expose the truth before everyone.

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“Chanot village will get water only through a t-connection, no matter how many years this project takes. Our protest will continue until the connection is provided”, he added.