Bhakra, Pong reduce outflow, but fresh rain prediction has officials worried

The water levels in two dams — Bhakra and Pong on the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border may start receding after last week’s flux, officials said. But the predictions of heavy rainfall in the hill state and the plains of Punjab have added to the headache of the officials of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), the agency that operates and manages the two dams.

The water level in Bhakra touched 1,680 feet, its maximum filling capacity, while at Pong, the level reached 1,399 feet against the maximum filing capacity of 1,390 feet forcing BBMB to open floodgates. (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last week’s heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the two dams had filled their reservoirs to the brim.

The water level in Bhakra touched 1,680 feet, its maximum filling capacity, while at Pong, the level reached 1,399 feet against the maximum filing capacity of 1,390 feet forcing BBMB to open floodgates.

“On Monday, the level in Bhakra has come down to 1,673 feet and is further receding, while at Pong Dam, the level has receded to 1,390 feet today,” an official said, who didn’t wish to be named.

The release of excess water caused havoc in the districts of Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran, and Kapurthala, along with the bordering districts of Ferozepur and Fazilka, submerging vast tracts of land, snapping crucial road links.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From Bhakra Dam, as per BBMB data, 58,400 cubic per second (cusecs) of water is being released downstream, while Pong is releasing 67,000 cusecs. The inflow into the two dams has reduced to - 44,400 cusecs and 24,600 cusecs, respectively.

“More outflow has led to a decrease in the water levels, giving some respite. But this relief might be short-lived as heavy rainfall is predicted in the catchment areas of two rivers in Himachal Pradesh and also in the plains of Punjab,” said the BBMB official.

The meteorological department has forecast heavy rain for the next three days. Shimla-based weather office director Surender Paul said a yellow warning for heavy rain has been issued for Monday, while an orange alert has been sounded from August 22-24.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are monitoring the situation closely, and in case there is less inflow, we may reduce outflow from the spillways. Otherwise, we may have to increase the outflow,” said a secretary-rank official of BBMB.

GFX

Managing overflow

The level in Bhakra touched its maximum filling capacity of 1,680 feet, while at Pong the level reached 1,399 feet forcing BBMB to open floodgates

Bhakra Dam ( on Sutlej)

1,673 feet

Water level on Monday

58,400 cusecs

Outflow from floodgates

44,400 cusecs

Inflow into reservoir

Pong Dam (on Beas)

1,390 feet

Water level on Monday

67,000 cusecs

Outflow from floodgates

24,600 cusecs

Inflow from the catchment area

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Gurpreet Singh Nibber Gurpreet Singh Nibber is an Assistant Editor with the Punjab bureau. He covers politics, agriculture, power sector, environment, Sikh religious affairs and the Punjabi diaspora....view detail