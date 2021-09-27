Bharat Bandh: Chandigarh police issue traffic advisory

The Chandigarh traffic police have issued an advisory in view of the Bharat Bandh call given by farm unions for Monday. As a road blockade is expected at the Mullanpur barrier and Hallomajra light point, people have been asked to adopt alternative routes.

Diversions will be put in place at six points leading towards the Mullanpur barrier, including the 66KV light point, Khuda Lahora bridge, Dhanas bridge, tubewell turn in Sector 25, T-point near Dhanas Lake and PGIMER Chowk.

Traffic moving towards the Hallomajra light point will be diverted towards the Kalibari light point from Tribune Chowk. Traffic coming from the Industrial Area, Phases 1 and 2, at Poultry Farm Chowk will be diverted towards Tribune Chowk.

Traffic coming from Panchkula towards the Hallomajra light point will be diverted towards Baltana village near Raipur Kalan barrier and towards the airport light point at the Makhan Majra turn.