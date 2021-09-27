Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bharat Bandh: Haryana police issue travel advisory
chandigarh news

Bharat Bandh: Haryana police issue travel advisory

Police have advised citizens to plan and modify their journey accordingly to avoid any inconvenience, as the national and state highways in the state may see some traffic disruptions for several hours
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 12:42 AM IST
The farmer organisations have given the call to block state and national highways between 6am and 4pm on September 27. (HT Photo)

In view of the nationwide call for Bharat Bandh, given by various farmers’ organisations, the Haryana Police have issued a travel advisory for Monday.

“It is expected that agitating groups may hold sit-in protests on various roads and highways, and block them for some time. The national and state highways in the state may see some traffic disruptions for several hours,” the police spokesperson said, advising citizens to plan and modify their journey accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

The farmer organisations have given the call to block state and national highways between 6am and 4pm on September 27.

Elaborate arrangements have been put in place by the civil and police administration as per the directions of the state government.

Police said the primary objective of these arrangements is to maintain public peace and order, prevent any kind of violence and to facilitate the functioning of traffic and public transport systems across the state.

Police appealed to the farmers to raise their issues peacefully without disturbing law and order situation. “Stern action as per the law will be taken against the elements trying to disturb public order under the guise of bandh call,” the spokesperson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bharat Bandh: Farmers to block Delhi-Ambala railway line, NH-44 today

Ready to continue fight for 10 years, says Rakesh Tikait

Farmer headed to Singhu killed in tractor-canter crash at Karnal

Haryana chief minister reviews developmental works at Karnal
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP