Bharat Bandh: Haryana police issue travel advisory

In view of the nationwide call for Bharat Bandh, given by various farmers’ organisations, the Haryana Police have issued a travel advisory for Monday.

“It is expected that agitating groups may hold sit-in protests on various roads and highways, and block them for some time. The national and state highways in the state may see some traffic disruptions for several hours,” the police spokesperson said, advising citizens to plan and modify their journey accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

The farmer organisations have given the call to block state and national highways between 6am and 4pm on September 27.

Elaborate arrangements have been put in place by the civil and police administration as per the directions of the state government.

Police said the primary objective of these arrangements is to maintain public peace and order, prevent any kind of violence and to facilitate the functioning of traffic and public transport systems across the state.

Police appealed to the farmers to raise their issues peacefully without disturbing law and order situation. “Stern action as per the law will be taken against the elements trying to disturb public order under the guise of bandh call,” the spokesperson said.