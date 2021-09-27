Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bharat Bandh: Mohali traders extend support to farmers
chandigarh news

Bharat Bandh: Mohali traders extend support to farmers

Members of the Mohali Beopar Mandal said that to show support to the Bharat Bandh called by farmers, all shops will remain closed on Sept 27, except those selling medicines
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 01:01 AM IST
During a meeting, members of the traders’ body urged leaders of farmers’ associations not to stop people going for urgent work during the Bharat Bandh, to which they agreed. (HT file)

Members of the Mohali Beopar Mandal have decided to support the Bharat Bandh called by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday against the three contentious agriculture laws. The decision was taken after the members held a meeting with various farmers’ unions.

Vineet Verma, president of the beopar mandal, said all shops, except medical stores, will remain closed from 6am to 4pm. During the meeting, members of the beopar mandal urged leaders of farmers’ associations not to stop people going for urgent work during the bandh, to which they agreed.

Verma said the business community was with the farmers. He added that the Union government should immediately withdraw the three farm laws, so that the farmers who have been protesting at the Delhi border for the past year can return to their homes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bharat Bandh: Chandigarh police issue traffic advisory

PU: Former prof’s decomposing body found at house in campus

Sukhbir accuses Cong of appointing ‘tainted’ legislators as minsters

Turf war with Channi cost Balbir Sidhu his cabinet berth, say party insiders
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP