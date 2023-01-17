Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bharat Jodo after 30-hour hiatus: Mann shouldn’t be remote-controlled by Delhi: Rahul

Published on Jan 17, 2023 12:00 AM IST

As Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Jalandhar on Monday morning and entered Hoshiarpur district, covering about 30 kilometers on the sixth day of its Punjab leg, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi poses for a picture with Swaran Kaur, sister of Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram, and Kanshi Ram Foundation President Lakhbir Singh during a meeting amid the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi poses for a picture with Swaran Kaur, sister of Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram, and Kanshi Ram Foundation President Lakhbir Singh during a meeting amid the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday. (ANI Photo)
ByHarpreet Kaur, Hoshiarpur

Gandhi said Mann should not be under anyone’s remote control and should run the state independently. “Punjab should be run from Punjab. It should not be run from Delhi,” said Gandhi while addressing a gathering . “I want to ask Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann that you are the chief minister of Punjab, Punjab should be run from Punjab only. Bhagwant Mann should not come under pressure of (Arvind) Kejriwal ji and Delhi. “You should work independently and should not be under the remote control of anyone,” said Gandhi. The road show had remained suspended for nearly 30 hours owing to the death and cremation of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, who had suffered a stroke during the march on Saturday in Phillaur and had died.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Kanhayia Kumar, who joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday, said that the march was aimed at reinforcing the ideology of secularism and social harmony as opposed to RSS and BJP’s politics of divisiveness and polarisation.

( With agency inputs)

Tuesday, January 17, 2023
