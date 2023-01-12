Bharat Jodo Yatra: Family members of 1984 riot victims protest against Rahul Gandhi’s visit in Ludhiana

Victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, who were rehabilitated in Ludhiana, protested against the visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in the city.

Led by Surjit Singh, president of the Danga Peerat Welfare Society, the association members gathered at the riot victim locality in Dugri and raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi.

Singh said that they had planned to stage a protest at Clock Tower “but the cops arrived during the wee hours and kept us under house arrest.”

Singh said the Bharat Jodo Yatra by Gandhi was merely a propaganda stunt as the Congress party did nothing to rehabilitate victims of 1984 in Delhi.

Terming Gandhi’s visit a political stunt to hog publicity, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said that it was strange that those who had divided the country on communal lines were talking about Bharat Jodo Yatra.