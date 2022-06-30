Bharat Mala Project: Divisional commissioners appointed to settle issue of compensation for land acquisition

As farmers’ unions are intensifying the protest to oppose land acquisition under the Bharat Mala Project, the government, in an attempt to defuse the situation, has appointed divisional commissioners as arbitrators to settle the issue of compensation.

The notification issued in by ministry of road transport And highways on June 23, a copy of which is with the Hindustan Time, states, “In pursuance of sub-section (5) of Section 3G of the National Highways Act, 1956 (48 of 1956), the central government hereby appoints the officer mentioned in column (divisional commissioner) to be arbitrator for the purpose.”

When contacted, sub-divisional magistrate (east) Gursimran Singh Dhillon confirmed that the transport ministry has authorised the arbitrator to address the grievances of farmers. He said that the majority of the farmers have accepted the compensation being offered by the government and vacated the land.

On the other hand, a massive protest, led by Bharti Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan Joginder Singh Ugrahan , was organised at dana mandi in Kalakh village on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Ugrahan said that farmers are being offered compensation at the rate of less than ₹30 to ₹40 lakh per acre, whereas the price of per acre of land is much higher.

“These big highways are not being built for the farmers and labourers but for the cheap and easy transportation of goods of big corporates. The land of the farmers is being snatched away for peanuts and they are being deprived of their employment as their standing crops have been destroyed,” said Ugrahan.

Later the farmers marched towards the land which was acquired by the government and put up the flag of BKU.

He said that they will again transplant paddy crops on the land and will not allow the government to take control over it.

