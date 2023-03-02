Bhiwani killings: Cow-vigilantes, locals slam Rajasthan police for naming local youth

Cow vigilante groups on Wednesday attended a mahapanchayat at Baba Ladana village and slammed the Rajasthan police for suspecting the involvement of a local Gau Rakshak Kalu Jat in the February 16 Junaid-Nasir murder case.

Residents of 10 nearby villages attended the mahapanchayat and alleged that the Rajasthan police had named Kalu in the case without having any authentic information.

Addressing the gathering, Gau Raksha Dal president Satish Kumar demanded a CBI investigation into the case to find out the people behind the murder. They said they will not allow Rajashtan police to conduct raids in the village.

They also slammed the police for failure to stop killing of cows in Nuh district of the state.

Last week, the Rajasthan police had raided the village for the arrest of the accused Kalu. After the raid, Kalu’s family had alleged that when the Rajasthan police reached the village, there were only women in the house.

The elected representatives of the village panchayat also attended the Mahapanchayat and extended support to Kalu.

Rajasthan police had released pictures of eight absconding accused in the Bhiwani murder case, two of whom belong to Karnal and one to Kaithal district. As per information, the suspect Shashikant Sharma belongs to Munak village, Kishor Kumat to Gharuanda of Karnal district and Kalu Jaat belongs to Kaithal’s Baba Ladana.