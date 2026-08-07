Bhiwani rolls out heroes’ welcome for Glasgow boxing champions

Haryana’s boxing champions received a grand welcome as they returned home in Bhiwani after winning gold medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The procession ended at the Sarv Jatiya Jatu Khap platform, where the two boxers were felicitated by local organisations and village elders. (HT PHOTO)

Thousands of people gathered in Dhanana village of Bhiwani district on Thursday to welcome Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg) and Priya Ghanghas (60kg). Villagers lined the roads, showered flower petals on the two champions and celebrated with drumbeats, and colours as a victory procession passed through the village.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The procession ended at the Sarv Jatiya Jatu Khap platform, where the two boxers were felicitated by local organisations and village elders. They were presented with cash awards, garlands and mementoes, while sweets were distributed among the villagers.

Congratulating the medal winners, Bawani Khera MLA Kapoor Singh Valmiki said the athletes had made not only their families and villages proud but had also brought glory to Haryana and the country. He pointed out that villages in the Bawani Khera area have produced four Commonwealth Games medallists and encouraged youngsters to take up sports along with their studies.

Speaking on the occasion, Priya Ghanghas, daughter of farmer Mahendra Ghanghas said years of hard work and disciplined training helped her achieve the gold medal. She credited her family, especially her elder brother Neeraj, an international boxer, for constantly motivating and guiding her.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Sakshi Chaudhary, who is also daughter of farmer Manoj Kumar, dedicated her victory to her parents, coaches and the people of her village for their unwavering support throughout her journey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sakshi Chaudhary, who is also daughter of farmer Manoj Kumar, dedicated her victory to her parents, coaches and the people of her village for their unwavering support throughout her journey. {{/usCountry}}

Read More