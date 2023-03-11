Bhupinder Hooda launches ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign from Rohtak

Leader of opposition and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday launched the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign from his constituency Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi in Rohtak. On the first day, residents of various villages warmly welcomed Hooda and apprised him of the issues of the villages.

Leader of Opposition and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda in his constituency Garhi Sampla Kiloi on Friday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Hooda said that first ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ got support, now people are joining the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign, and eagerly waiting to vote out the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janata Party government.

“Every class of the state is troubled by the policies of the coalition government. People in rural parts of the state are angry with the government because of policies like e-tendering as it has curbed the independence of panchayats and development of villages. On the other hand, people in urban parts are facing the brunt of scams like property ID mess and cleaning. The Dalit community is troubled by the closure of the welfare schemes of the Congress like the allotment of 100 yards plots,” he added.

He said the youth are distressed due to unemployment and recruitment scams, the elderly due to cut in pension and the children due to the closure of 5,000 schools.

“Crops are being sold at ₹1,000 below the MSP. The government is delaying the procurement to benefit the middlemen. Neither is MSP nor the compensation for crop damage is being given to farmers,” the former CM said.