1st anniv of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’: Hooda leads foot march in Rohtak

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday led a foot march from Congress Bhawan to Bhiwani stand in Rohtak to mark the first anniversary of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

He claimed that ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ has left a deep impression on the minds and hearts of the people, whose impact is being witnessed in every part of the country.

“It was perhaps for the first time in the history of the country and Haryana that thousands of people gathered in Ferozepur Jhirka in the early morning to welcome Rahul Gandhi’s yatra amid bitter cold. The Panipat rally broke all the records of the people’s participation. The yatra generated great enthusiasm in the people of Haryana. It sent a good message of love and brotherhood to the country,” he added.

He further said that ‘Hath se Hath Jodo campaign’ is underway in Haryana and they held ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ programme in nine Lok Sabha constituencies and soon the next rally will be held in Rohtak.

“The success of all the programmes gives a clear indication of the public’s attitude towards the Congress,” he said.

He said 30 former MLAs have left other parties and joined Congress. Apart from this, hundreds of sarpanches, panches, councillors, former councillors, former sarpanches and office-bearers of parties have joined the Congress.

Before the yatra, Hooda extended greetings to all the people of the state on the occasion of Janmashtami. He took part in many social and religious programmes on this occasion. Hooda offered prayers to Lord Krishna and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the country and the state.