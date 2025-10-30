Bihar running on highway of progress: Haryana CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday kicked-off his whirlwind two-day visit to poll-bound Bihar, saying that Bihar is now not just walking on the path of development but running on the highway of progress.

The chief minister started his Bihar campaign by addressing a programme organised by the Bihar Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Patna where Saini said that India’s rapid progress is being driven by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government’s game- changing economic policies.

Later, Saini also addressed public meetings, including in Dehri assembly segments.

In Patna, Saini said that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the country realised the concept of “One Nation, One Tax” by implementing GST, which transformed the entire country into a unified market.

The chief minister said that the Prime Minister has given the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat-2047’. “To achieve this goal, we must develop our states. Haryana and Bihar must work together to accelerate the pace of the nation’s progress,” he said, adding that he was witnessing a confluence of Bihar’s soil and Haryana’s spirit of entrepreneurship.

He said that the relationship between Bihar and Haryana is not limited to geographical boundaries. “It is a relationship of love, labour, and trust,” he said, adding that he takes pride in the fact that he has also worked on the land of Bihar, especially in areas like Sitamarhi and Motihari.

“I have an emotional and familial bond with the people of Bihar,” said Saini.

He said that the state once labelled as “bimaru” (backward) is now recognised as the second fastest-growing state in the country due to the double-engine government.

“The greatest achievement is that for the first time, a transformation has occurred in Bihar’s economy. The industrial sector now contributes 23% to Bihar’s GDP, surpassing the share of agriculture. This proves that a safe and conducive environment for industries has been created in Bihar,” he said.