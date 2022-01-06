Bike theft on the rise in Ludhiana, 4 cases registered in 7 days

Ludhiana Police have registered four separate cases of motorcycle theft from different locations in the city in the last week.

An Indira Colony resident Mehboob Salmani, in his complaint filed at the Sarabha Nagar police station, said his motorcycle had been stolen from outside the Raghunath Hospital on December 28 afternoon.

Kripal Nagar Gaurav Kumar also lodged a complaint against unidentified persons after his motorcycle was stolen from outside the Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College in New Motinagar area December 30 evening.

Similar cases of motorcycle theft were also reported from Rakhi Bagh and from outside the office of TYC Company on Ferozepur road on January 2 and 3 respectively

Four separate cases have been registered under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified persons at the concerned police stations.