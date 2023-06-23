Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
12K, gold ring looted from truck driver in Punjab's Tarn Taran

12K, gold ring looted from truck driver in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
Jun 23, 2023 10:49 PM IST

Four bike-borne persons looted cash, a gold ring and two cellphones from a truck driver near Piddi village on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway

Four bike-borne persons looted cash, a gold ring and two cellphones from a truck driver near Piddi village on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway on Thursday night.

The bike-borne robbers snatched 12,000 cash and other valuables from the truck driver. (REUTERS File Photo)

The incident took place around 10:30pm, when the truck driver was on way from Pathankot to Jalalabad. When the truck (bearing registration number RJ-14-GP-9566) reached near Piddi village, four men, who were on four motorcycles, waylaid it. Sonaram of Rajasthan was driving the truck.

“The accused were carrying sharp-edged weapons and a pistol. They snatched my two cellphones, 12,000, a gold ring of around 3-gm. They also fled away with the documents of my truck,” said Sonaram in his complaint to the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rashpal Singh of Tarn Taran Sadar police station said on the complaint of the truck driver, a case under Sections 379-B (snatching by force) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25-27-54-59 of the Arms Act against four unidentified persons has been registered.

