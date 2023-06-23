12K, gold ring looted from truck driver in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Four bike-borne persons looted cash, a gold ring and two cellphones from a truck driver near Piddi village on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway on Thursday night.

The bike-borne robbers snatched ₹ 12,000 cash and other valuables from the truck driver. (REUTERS File Photo)

The incident took place around 10:30pm, when the truck driver was on way from Pathankot to Jalalabad. When the truck (bearing registration number RJ-14-GP-9566) reached near Piddi village, four men, who were on four motorcycles, waylaid it. Sonaram of Rajasthan was driving the truck.

“The accused were carrying sharp-edged weapons and a pistol. They snatched my two cellphones, ₹12,000, a gold ring of around 3-gm. They also fled away with the documents of my truck,” said Sonaram in his complaint to the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rashpal Singh of Tarn Taran Sadar police station said on the complaint of the truck driver, a case under Sections 379-B (snatching by force) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25-27-54-59 of the Arms Act against four unidentified persons has been registered.

