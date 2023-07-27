Ludhiana: Woman robbed of 45,000, two bike-borne men held

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 27, 2023 11:31 PM IST

The accused have been identified as Rishav of Haidar Colony and Rajat of New Vijay Nagar of Haibowal

The Haibowal police have arrested two bike-borne men for allegedly robbing a woman and her mother of 45,000.

A case under sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. (HT FILE)

The police recovered 20,000 from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Rishav of Haidar Colony and Rajat of New Vijay Nagar of Haibowal.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Stevi, 30, of Ranjodh Park of Haibowal. The woman said that on Wednesday afternoon, she along with her mother Komal Kochar went to a bank near Dandi Swami Chowk to withdraw cash. They already had 15,000 with them and withdrew 30,000 more from their bank account.

The complainant said that on their way back home near Ranjodh Park, two bike-borne men intercepted their way. The accused brandished a sharp-edged weapon and threatened to kill them. The accused robbed them of 45,000, two passbooks and a stamp paper before fleeing.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that soon after receiving the complaint, they lodged an FIR and initiated investigation. The police arrested the accused when they were roaming around the area to find their next target and recovered 20,000 from their possession.

The ASI added that the police are scanning the criminal record of the accused. A case under sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Haibowal police station.

