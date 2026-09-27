Bike-borne men snatch infant from 12-year-old cousin in Ludhiana

Bike-borne two miscreants snatched an infant from his 12-year-old cousin in Street number 2 of New Chandar Nagar, a densely populated area of the city, on Sunday evening and fled. The girl along with her younger siblings and four-month-old cousin had gone to a local grocery shop to buy some snacks when the two miscreants approached her.

Police suspect involvement of a human trafficking gang behind the kidnapping, (HT)

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The Haibowal police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police formed several teams and scanned the CCTVs to identify the kidnappers. According to police officials, the kidnappers executed the crime following a recce. The police also suspect involvement of a human trafficking gang behind the kidnapping.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) Dharavath Sai Prakash stated that a labourer Alok of New Chandar Nagar contacted the police alleging that bike-borne miscreants have kidnapped his four-month-old son.

Alok in his complaint to the police stated that his 12-year-old niece took his infant son along with her younger siblings to a local shop to buy snacks. The girl told him that bike-borne two miscreants approached her stating that Alok is asking for his son and asked her to handover the boy to them. When she resisted, the miscreants snatched the infant from her and fled towards street number 3. She tried to give them a chase, but to no avail. Later, she informed the family who further alerted the police.

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{{^usCountry}} The ADCP added that several teams have been formed to trace the kidnappers. An FIR has been lodged at Haibowal police station against unidentified accused. The police are scanning CCTVs installed in the area to trace the kidnappers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ADCP added that several teams have been formed to trace the kidnappers. An FIR has been lodged at Haibowal police station against unidentified accused. The police are scanning CCTVs installed in the area to trace the kidnappers. {{/usCountry}}

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The father of the kidnapped child stated that they were supposed to go to Uttar Pradesh on Monday.