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Bike-taxi riders protest at Tribune Chowk, demand service resumption

After the protest, the riders headed to the state transport authority (STA) office in Sector 18 to hand over their motorcycle keys to the authorities. The SHO facilitated a meeting with STA/transport department officials

Published on: Sep 29, 2026, 07:58:10 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Bike-taxi riders staged a protest at Tribune Chowk amid rains on Monday, demanding the resumption of bike-taxi services and employment opportunities. A large number of riders and affected people participated in the demonstration.

Bike-taxi riders protesting at the Tribune Chowk in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Bike-taxi riders protesting at the Tribune Chowk in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The riders sought permission to operate under a temporary arrangement until a permanent policy is formulated, and demanded a halt to challans against them.

After the protest, the riders headed to the state transport authority (STA) office in Sector 18 to hand over their motorcycle keys to the authorities. The SHO facilitated a meeting with STA/transport department officials, who told the riders that their concerns had already been referred to senior officials and that finding a solution might require some time. Officials also said a policy would soon be formulated to provide better employment opportunities.

Chandigarh Bike Taxi Union president Sahil Kumar said many families depended on bike-taxi work for their livelihood. With the festive season approaching, he said, continued restrictions or challans would make it difficult for riders to support their families.

 
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