Bilaspur: Ludhiana man critically injured in axe attack

A Ludhiana resident was critically injured after he was brutally attacked with an axe by unidentified persons on the Kiratpur-Ner Chowk four-lane in Bilaspur district on Wednesday, Bilaspur police said.

An FIR has been registered at Bilaspur Sadar police station under Sections 126(2), 115(2), 352, 351(2), and 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident occurred at around 10am. The victim has been identified as Sunny Gill (34), a resident of Ludhiana. The victim was rushed to AIIMS Bilaspur for treatment, where he is currently undergoing medical care, officials said.

“Special police teams have been constituted to arrest the accused, and an extensive search operation is underway. The police are also analysing CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and examining other technical evidence,” police said.

An FIR has been registered at Bilaspur Sadar police station under Sections 126(2), 115(2), 352, 351(2), and 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).